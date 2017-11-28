National Politics

Dayton mayor directs police to crack down on panhandlers

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 12:07 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DAYTON, Ohio

The mayor of an Ohio city has directed police to crack down on panhandlers who violate the law.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she routinely sees panhandlers entering the road to collect money from drivers in violation of local ordinances. The Dayton Daily News reports she directed the police chief to be more aggressive enforcing the rules. Those rules also prohibit panhandlers from touching people without their consent.

Whaley is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018.

The city of Dayton repealed stricter limits on panhandling last year due to concerns that they violated free speech protections.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Local officials have encouraged people to donate to charity instead of giving directly to people asking for money on the street.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video