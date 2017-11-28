National Politics

Billionaire's massive yacht turned away at Molokai harbor

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 02:24 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HONOLULU

A billionaire was blocked from docking at a Molokai harbor after he tried to visit the island with his massive yacht.

Hawaii News Now reports a group of residents and activists told the vessel's crew on Friday that they were not welcome on Molokai, an island just northwest of Maui.

The $195 million yacht is owned by billionaire tech investor Yuri Milner.

Hawaii activist Loretta Ritte said residents have nothing against visitors. She says those who gathered at the harbor just want to preserve their lifestyle.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Walter Ritte said "anyone with that kind of money to buy such a cruise ship could come" to Molokai "and take control of the whole island."

The activists said Milner and his crew turned around and headed toward Maui.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video