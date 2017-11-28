National Politics

Louisiana chief sues mayor, alleges she 'micromanaged' dept.

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:13 AM

FERRIDAY, La.

Ferriday Police Chief Arthur Lewis has filed a lawsuit seeking damages and requesting a restraining order against Ferriday Mayor Sherrie Jacobs.

If granted, the restraining order would block Jacobs from attending police department meetings and preclude her from interfering with any occupational duties of the police chief.

The Natchez Democrat reports that Lewis' petition alleges Jacobs micromanaged the police department, firing and hiring police officers without the consent of the chief. It also says she suspended Lewis for 90 days without following state law.

Lewis declined comment on his suit. Jacobs said she only learned of the suit when the public notice was filed in a parish newspaper. She said in an email to The Democrat that she had been meeting with Lewis for months, seeking "common ground."

