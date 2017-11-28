National Politics

Justice Department sues Springfield on group home ordinance

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 10:28 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The city of Springfield is being sued by the federal government for a zoning ordinance that allegedly discriminates against people with disabilities.

The Justice Department contends the ordinance mandates group homes must be at least 600 feet apart from each other. The lawsuit asserts the ordinance is discriminatory because it applies solely to homes for people with disabilities.

The lawsuit also alleges the city violated the Fair Housing Act in not making an exception to the rule for a three-person group home it tried to close.

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder and the City Council went into executive session during a Tuesday meeting to discuss the lawsuit. Because the lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Langfelder told reporters he had not yet been able to review it.

