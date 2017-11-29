Search underway for missing North Carolina child

This image released by the FBI shows the seeking information poster for Mariah Woods. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are combining efforts to find the 3-year-old North Carolina girl missing from her home. FBI agent Stanley Meador told a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, that neighboring sheriff's offices have provided assistance in the search for Mariah Kay Woods. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said military personnel are also looking from the girl, who was reported missing from her home on Monday, Nov. 27. FBI via AP)