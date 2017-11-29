National Politics

3 housing authorities in Illinois to share $700,000

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:59 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

WHEATON, Ill.

Three housing authority groups in Illinois are getting more than $700,000 to expand affordable housing options for low-income families, the elderly and people living with disabilities.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin of Illinois say in a news release the funding will come through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Housing Choice Voucher Program.

The program subsidizes rent for eligible families and individuals who secure homes that meet the program's criteria.

The bulk of the funding will go to the DuPage Housing Authority in Wheaton. Also receiving money are the Rockford Housing Authority and the Housing Authority of Mount Vernon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video