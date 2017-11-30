FILE - In this March 14, 2016 file photo, Massachusetts Senate President Stanley Rosenberg speaks during a signing ceremony for legislation aimed at reversing a deadly opioid addiction crisis at the Statehouse in Boston. Rosenberg will be the featured speaker at the annual meeting of the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Boston.
State senate president to address newspaper publishers group

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:34 AM

Democratic Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg is set to address the annual meeting of the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association at a time of increased scrutiny of the public's access to the inner workings of government.

Lawmakers last year approved a bill, signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, designed to strengthen the state's public records law, including setting stricter timetables for state agencies and municipalities to respond to public records requests.

One thing the new law didn't do is apply the public records requirements to the Legislature, governor's office and judiciary, which are currently exempted.

The law instead required lawmakers to study the issue and produce a report by the end of the year. By mid-November, the commission charged with producing the report hadn't met.

Rosenberg will address the association Thursday.

