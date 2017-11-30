National Politics

Public can weigh in on Maricopa County judicial candidates

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 03:00 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

PHOENIX

Public comment is being sought for 15 candidates vying for judicial vacancies in Maricopa County Superior Court.

The Maricopa County Commission on Trial Court Appointments says the applicants are competing for three openings.

The panel will meet to interview them Dec. 20.

Anyone wanting to give input can share comments via email or address the commission at the meeting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The panel will recommend at least three nominees for each vacancy.

Gov. Doug Ducey will appoint the new judges.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video