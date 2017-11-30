National Politics

Civil rights lawyer tapped as Albuquerque's deputy attorney

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 03:00 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Albuquerque's mayor-elect has appointed a civil rights lawyer and immigrant rights advocate as deputy city attorney.

Tim Keller announced Wednesday that Oriana Sandoval will serve under the new role created by the mayor-elect as the city works their federal-court order reforms to reform its police department.

The Berkeley Law School and public policy school graduate recently worked as the executive director of the Center for Civic Policy in Albuquerque.

She's also worked with the UC Berkeley Labor Center to provide leadership development training to Latino immigrant grassroots organizers in California's Central Valley.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video