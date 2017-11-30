National Politics

New Jersey fugitive captured in Georgia

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 06:02 AM

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.

A New Jersey man who failed to appear for sentencing for aggravated assault on a police officer has been captured in Georgia.

Federal agents on Wednesday tracked 27-year-old Donnell Cook of Newark to a residence in Lithonia, Georgia.

Cook did not show up at the Middlesex County Court House in September for sentencing. He had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a police officer stemming from a vehicle pursuit in which the officer was dragged by the vehicle.

Cook is being held at the Dekalb County Detention Facility in Georgia awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

