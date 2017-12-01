National Politics

Lawsuit: Police used stun gun on man without provocation

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 12:05 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

CLEVELAND

A man accusing police in a Cleveland suburb of using a stun gun and pepper spray on him without provocation has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the officers and the city.

Thirty-six-year-old Lamar Wright's lawsuit filed Thursday says he stopped in a driveway in 2016 to use his cellphone when Euclid officers approached him, with guns drawn. The lawsuit says they illegally "stopped, searched and seized" Wright. It says one officer twisted Wright's arm and discharged his stun gun on him, and the other officer used pepper spray.

The complaint alleges the officers lied and falsely charged Wright. The charges, including resisting arrest, were dropped this year.

Euclid police and the city law department didn't immediately return calls for comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video