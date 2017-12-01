National Politics

Robbery suspect fatally shot by LA police after pursuit

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 01:20 AM

LOS ANGELES

A robbery suspect was shot and killed by Los Angeles police after leading officers on a short pursuit.

The Los Angeles Police Department says undercover detectives were investigating a series of robberies Thursday afternoon when they spotted a suspect possibly connected to the crimes.

Police say the suspect led officers on a short pursuit, which ended in North Hollywood. They say at least one officer fired at the suspect, striking him.

The man, whose identity hasn't been released, died at a local hospital. No officers were injured.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

