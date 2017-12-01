The Latest: White House lawyer dismisses Flynn guilty plea

More Videos 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence Pause 0:47 Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year 1:00 Did driver see pedestrian before striking woman on Richmond Road? 0:56 Brad Calipari sees a difference in his dad 1:25 Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 0:33 'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 1:41 John Calipari thinks Kentucky can be a great defensive team 0:41 PJ Washington’s road to improvement 2:31 House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Meta Viers McClatchy

