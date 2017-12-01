National Politics

Legislators want 2 women in House to cede leadership

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 07:23 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PHOENIX

Four women in the Arizona Legislature called for two prominent women in the House to be relieved of leadership roles Friday, citing allegations that both had inappropriate relationships with employees.

In a letter sent to House members the four Republican representatives urged the removal of Republican Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita and Democratic Rep. Rebecca Rios from leadership positions. Rios is the minority leader of the House Democratic Caucus. Ugenti-Rita is the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Rios was recently accused in an ethics complaint by a fellow Democrat, Rep. Ray Martinez, of having an inappropriate relationship with a House employee. Martinez was also upset that Rios was not planning to endorse him.

Ugenti-Rita is one of several women in recent weeks to accuse GOP Rep. Don Shooter of sexual harassment. Shooter denied the allegations and accused her of pursuing an affair with a staffer and making inappropriate sexual comments during a hearing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shooter, of Yuma, was suspended from his role as chair of the Appropriations Committee by House Speaker J.D. Mesnard amid the investigation. Ugenti-Rita and Rios should receive the same discipline to "maintain equal treatment, consistency, and the integrity of the House policy," the letter stated.

"If we're going to remove one from leadership we have to remove all from leadership pending the investigation," Rep. Maria Syms, of Paradise Valley, told the Arizona Capitol Times. "And I hope, and I'm encouraged, that House leadership will fully vet all of these claims and we will root out any sexual harassment that is found."

Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Randall Friese said the letter was more about politics. The speaker also doesn't have the authority over caucus leadership, he added.

Larry Wulkan, an attorney for Rios, accused the four female lawmakers of putting out the letter as a diversion tactic to help Shooter.

"Allegations against Representative Rios are based on rumor, speculation and political motivations," Wulkan said.

Kurt Altman, an attorney for Ugenti-Rita, declined to comment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video