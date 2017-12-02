CIA director warns Iranian general on Iraq

FILE - In the May 11, 2017 file photo, CIA Director Mike Pompeo listens while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pompeo said Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, that he sent a letter to a top Iranian military official warning him that the United States would hold Tehran accountable for any attacks it conducted on American interests in Iraq. Pompeo said Iran is trying to strengthen its influence throughout the Middle East. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo