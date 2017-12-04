National Politics

Delaware panel continues talks on legalized pot

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 04:16 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DOVER, Del.

A state panel formed to consider issues surrounding the legalization of recreational marijuana is resuming its work this week.

Wednesday's meeting of the task force meeting will focus on public safety and criminal justice issues involving legalization. Presentations are scheduled from representatives of the Delaware police chiefs council, state Department of Safety and Homeland Security, and public defender's office.

While eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use of marijuana, Delaware could become the first state to implement legalization through the legislative process.

The panel is expected to issue its report and recommendations early next year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video