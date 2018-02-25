President Donald Trump, right, and Nevada Gov. and Chair of the National Governors Association
President Donald Trump, right, and Nevada Gov. and Chair of the National Governors Association NGA) Brian Sandoval, left, take their seats at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Trump to discuss Florida school shooting with governors

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated

February 25, 2018 08:08 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he'll be discussing the Florida school shooting with the nation's governors.

Trump says the "horrible event" that killed 17 high school students and teachers will be the top agenda item when the governors come to the White House on Monday for meetings.

Socializing was on the agenda Sunday night when the governors and their spouses arrived at the White House night for their annual ball.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is among those attending. Trump thanked Scott, a close ally, and told the governor he's "doing a great job."

Trump says he's very proud of all the governors. He says they are "very, very special people" who do an "incredible" job.

