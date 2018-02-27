National Politics

Man who embezzled from state senator gets prison sentence

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 08:35 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

New Mexico authorities say a man convicted of stealing money and jewelry from state Sen. Mary Kay Papen has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison.

Dona Ana County District prosecutors sought the maximum sentence of 13 1/2 years for Steve Siddall, but a judge suspended six years of the term.

They say the 46-year-old Siddall once served as Papen's campaign treasurer and was given access to her bank accounts.

Last December, a Las Cruces jury convicted Siddall on one count of forgery over $2,500, five counts of forgery and two counts of larceny over $500.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was found guilty of forging checks and stealing thousands of dollars from Papen plus two pieces of valuable jewelry from her.

Prosecutors still are seeking more than $10,000 in restitution.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

AP: State of our union by the numbers

View More Video