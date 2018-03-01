Lawsuit: Ex-police chief, wife default on $1M mortgage

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2017 file photo, former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, right, and his wife, Katherine leave federal court in Honolulu. A foreclosure lawsuit alleges that the former Honolulu police chief and his deputy prosecutor wife aren't paying their home mortgage. The lawsuit filed by Hawaii Central Federal Credit Union comes as Louis and Katherine Kealoha fight a criminal indictment for corruption. The credit union claims the couple have defaulted on a $1 million mortgage. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo