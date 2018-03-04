NH Gov. Sununu gets firsthand look at storm damage

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has taken a firsthand look at storm damage on New Hampshire's Seacoast.
Sununu traveled to the region on Saturday to see the mess cause by powerful surf that splashed over a seawall, leaving seaweed, debris and rocks behind. Many businesses in the area struggled with high water.
Sununu said the National Guard is ready to assist, if needed.
Hampton Police Chief Richard Sawyer told WMUR-TV that despite warnings people traveled to the seawall on Ocean Boulevard to see nature's fury on Friday and Saturday. The surf sent stones flying and put people at risk. However, there were no reports of injuries.
The coastal storm is still whipping at sea, but it's no longer a problem in New Hampshire. Tides have receded and winds have died down.
