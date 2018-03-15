National Politics

Gun rights group denies working with fired woman gone viral

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 12:24 AM

ROANOKE, Va.

A Second Amendment advocacy group says it's not working with a Virginia woman who says a social services department fired her for having a concealed weapons permit.

Virginia Citizens Defense League President Philip Van Cleave told The Roanoke Times that he had received a message from Chelsea Storm Durham but hadn't responded. Durham had previously told the newspaper that she was working with the group to pursue a lawsuit against the Roanoke Department of Social Services after social media posts about her firing last Friday went viral.

Durham had said the department's assistant director said a concern about "workplace safety" listed on her termination notice regarded the permit. A copy of the memo provided to WSLS-TV doesn't specify the safety concern.

Roanoke has denied firing Durham over the permit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

AP: State of our union by the numbers

View More Video