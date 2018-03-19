National Politics

Lawmaker who said Rothschilds control the climate apologizes

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 10:04 PM

WASHINGTON

A D.C. Council member apologized for a social media post in which he claimed that Jewish financiers control the climate.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) posted a video to his official Facebook page as snow flurries were hitting the nation's capital.

He said, "D.C. keep talking about 'We are a resilient city.' And that's a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities."

White apologized, saying he didn't realize his remarks were anti-Semitic.

The newspaper reported Monday that White contended that the Rothchilds' control the World Bank and the federal government, making those remarks during a February gathering of top officials.

The Rothschilds are a famous European business dynasty that has been subject to anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

