Candidate drops newly-announced campaign chairman

Rhode Island Republican gubernatorial candidate Allan Fung has dropped his Providence campaign chairman a day after announcing the position.
Fung's campaign manager tells WPRI-TV they were unaware of Hamlet Lopez' past arrest for domestic violence when they announced he would serve as the city's campaign chairman Monday. Lopez had been working as a volunteer for the campaign before the appointment.
Lopez was arrested in 2015 and charged with simple assault after police say he attacked and threatened his wife. The charge was later dropped.
Lopez says he is grateful the charge was "rightfully dismissed." The 31-year-old says he didn't think he needed to disclose the charge with the campaign because it was dismissed.
Fung has yet to announce a replacement.
