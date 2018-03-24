Tense protest in Sacramento over unarmed black man's death

Protesters surround a police car as they shut down Interstate 5 in both directions in downtown Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 22, 2018. Protesters decrying this week's fatal shooting of an unarmed black man marched from Sacramento City Hall and onto the nearby freeway Thursday, disrupting rush hour traffic and holding signs with messages like "Sac PD: Stop killing us!" The Sacramento Bee via AP Renee C. Byer