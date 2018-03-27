Prosecutors: Man threatened a Virginia mayor, congressman

National Politics

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 08:05 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

Prosecutors say a Virginia man jailed on accusations of threatening to shoot a U.S. congressman over marijuana policy had also threatened to kill a mayor over deteriorating road conditions.

A spokeswoman for Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms confirmed to The Virginian-Pilot that Sessoms was aware of a threat made by 69-year-old Wallace Grove Godwin against Sessoms. Authorities say it came a month before Godwin threatened to shoot Rep. Scott Taylor and harm two members of his congressional staff.

Defense lawyers argued Tuesday that Godwin should be allowed to return home, citing his dementia, a degenerative brain disease and unspecified mental health disorders. Lawyers told a federal judge all weapons had been removed from Godwin's home and his wife was willing to quit her job to care for her husband.

The request was denied.

