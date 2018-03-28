National Politics

Salem County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of police dog

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 01:16 AM

SALEM, N.J.

Police in New Jersey are mourning the loss of a police dog that assisted in more than 500 narcotics investigations.

NJ.com reports the Salem County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday in a Facebook post K-9 Roxy died while on duty. Salem County Sheriff Chuck Miller says preliminary indications are that Roxy died of natural causes.

Roxy joined the department in 2010 and helped in more than 500 drug investigations. Miller says the K-9 officer had a great disposition, often attending community events.

Funeral arrangements will be held at the Salem County Fraternal Order of Police.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

AP: State of our union by the numbers

View More Video