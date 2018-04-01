National Politics

FBI releases videos in string of armed robberies

The Associated Press

April 01, 2018 11:02 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

The FBI has released a compilation of surveillance videos of the suspect in a spree of armed robberies in and around Portland.

The Portland Press Herald reports that police in six communities are investigating the robberies with help from the FBI.

Police say the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

He's described as a white man between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-9 inches tall, with a thin build, blue eyes and light colored hair.

The six robberies have occurred at convenience stores, Chinese restaurants and coffee shops in Portland, Falmouth, Westbrook, Cumberland, South Portland and Old Orchard Beach since March 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI during business hours and Portland police after hours and on weekends.

