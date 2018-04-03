DC officials cite gun control hypocrisy in condemning Rubio

FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Washington city government is publicly condemning Rubio for what it calls his hypocritical attempt to gut the District of Columbia’s strict gun control laws while simultaneously advocating stronger national gun ownership restrictions. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo