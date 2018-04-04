The Latest: Democrat wins open Los Angeles Assembly seat

FILE - In this May 4, 2017, file photo, Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra, D-Pacoima speaks at the Capitol, in Sacramento, Calif. Los Angeles-area voters go to the polls Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in special elections to fill three open Assembly seats. Two spots are vacant because Matt Dababneh and Bocanegra resigned amid harassment claims. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo