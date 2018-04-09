Moderate Democrats reassess their position on guns

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, Brad Ashford speaks at a news conference in Omaha, Neb. Just 18 months after declaring his opposition to banning assault weapons, Ashford has changed his mind. But make no mistake, Ashford’s conversion comes as he’s being challenged aggressively in the primary by Kara Eastman, an ardent gun-control advocate who’s frustration with Congress failure to act is echoing throughout once safe GOP territory and illustrating the fast-emerging belief among Democrats that they cannot win in this supercharged environment without embracing gun control. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo