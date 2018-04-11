As Trump fumes, senators craft a bill to protect Mueller

President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, at the start of a meeting with military leaders. Federal agents raided the office of Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to a porn actress who says she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago. The move ignited the president's anger, with Trump calling it a "disgrace" that federal agents "broke into" the office of his personal attorney. He also called special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country." Susan Walsh AP Photo