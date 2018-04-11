St. Petersburg, Tallahassee join suit over local gun laws

St. Petersburg and Tallahassee will join 10 other Florida cities in a lawsuit against Gov. Rick Scott over the issue of being able to regulate firearms in local jurisdictions.
Officials from both cities announced their decision to join Wednesday.
The 2011 law prohibits local officials from passing gun regulations that are more restrictive than state law. Local officials who defy the law face a $5,000 fine and removal from office.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Mayor Andrew Gillum says it's only appropriate for Tallahassee to join the suit because it's the only city that has actually been sued under the law.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman argued that the legislature has been "chipping away" at the home rule authority of cities and counties.
