State Supreme Court says convicted murderer can see children

The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that a Minot man convicted of killing his ex-wife can have contact with the two children he had with her.
Richie Wilder Jr. is serving life in prison on a murder conviction in the November 2015 death of 30-year-old Angila Wilder, who authorities say was stabbed 44 times in the neck, face and chest.
Wilder last fall appealed a judge's order prohibiting him from having contact with the 6-year-old and 12-year-old children while they're still minors.
The Minot Daily News reports that the Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the lower court's order. Justices also rejected Wilder's request for a new trial.
Wilder's current wife, Cynthia Wilder, is awaiting sentencing for helping him plan the killing of his ex-wife.
