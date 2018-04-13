City waives $25K in parking tickets after dodging snowstorm

A Rhode Island city is rescinding hundreds of fines for people who violated a street-parking ban as a snowstorm approached because the storm mostly missed the area.
WPRI-TV reports the Pawtucket City Council voted this week to waive nearly $25,000 in fines related to the March 21 parking ban. Councilman John Barry said there was no reason to penalize people due to a "storm that didn't happen."
A city spokeswoman says it's important to abide by parking rules to provide room for snowplows and emergency vehicles. But she said the city also recognized that, in this instance, the projections were off.
Anyone who already paid a fine will be refunded.
