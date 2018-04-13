Will Democrats pluck the next president from city hall?

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at the 2018 California Democrats State Convention in San Diego. Garcetti, like other Democratic mayors considering the presidential race in 2020, is hoping to show party activists that his experience running a city can preview success on the national scene. He planned to make his debut in Iowa on April 13, talking to union carpenters, seeing representatives from the Asian, Latino and LBGTQ communities and headlining a county party dinner. Denis Poroy, File AP Photo