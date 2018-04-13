Notary scams a grave danger for immigrant community

FILE - In this April 5, 2018, file photo, Eric Avelar-Gomez, front left, Ricardo Avelar-Gomez, center, and Bliss Requa-Trautz right, speak outside the Las Vegas office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Thursday, April 5, 2018, to call on immigration authorities to release from custody Mexican national Cecilia Gomez. Gomez was sent a notice to appear in court and, after she did not show for the court date, was then sent a notice of deportation, said Lori Haley, spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. But Gomez's family said she didn't find out about the correspondence until nearly 20 years later, when she was arrested on March 27 after she walked into the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services office in Las Vegas to apply for permanent residency. Regina Garcia Cano, File AP Photo