In this image released by ABC News, former FBI director James Comey appears at an interview with George Stephanopoulos that will air during a primetime "20/20" special on Sunday, April 15, 2018 on the ABC Television Network. Comey's book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," will be released on Tuesday.
National Politics

Comey says it possible Russians have leverage over Trump

By CATHERINE LUCEY and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

April 16, 2018 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON

Former FBI Director James Comey says he thinks it's possible the Russians have compromising information on President Donald Trump, that there is "some evidence of obstruction of justice" in the president's actions and that Trump is "morally unfit" for office.

Comey's comments in an ABC News interview that aired Sunday were almost certain to escalate his war of words with the president, who fired him last year and attacked him anew Sunday with a Twitter outburst. Comey's televised remarks, coupled with his forthcoming book, offer his version of events surrounding his firing and the investigations into Russian election meddling and Hillary Clinton's email practices.

The interview was tied to the release of Comey's new book, "A Higher Loyalty."

