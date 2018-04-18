Utah lawmakers override 2 vetoes in balance of power dispute

Rep. Christine F Watkins, center, R-Price, watches a vote on the House floor with other lawmakers during a special session at the Utah State Capitol Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Utah lawmakers are overruling the governor on a pair of a pair of issues about the balance of power within the overwhelmingly GOP state, deepening an intra-party power struggle. Lawmakers used a special session on Wednesday to override Republican Gov. Gary Herbert's veto of two measures that he says encroach on his executive authority. Rick Bowmer AP Photo