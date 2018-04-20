South Carolina lawmakers adjust beachfront development rules

State lawmakers have finished a bill to update South Carolina's rules on how close to the water homes may be constructed at the beach.
The Senate gave final approval this week to new rules on beachfront development.
The measure has been sent to Gov. Henry McMaster. It would limit building any farther onto a beach than where dunes end. But it does not force property owners to rebuild farther from the water.
Critics say the proposal helps oceanfront property owners at the public's expense.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control will continue to be responsible for adjusting where the building can be done. Emily Cedzo with the Coastal Conservation League says she's pleased that the new law means development will never be allowed to move closer to the water.
