MGM executive appointed to vacant Board of Regents seat

A seat on the Nevada Board of Regents made vacant by now-Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear will be filled temporarily by North Las Vegas resident and MGM executive Anthony Williams.
The Review-Journal reports that Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed Williams to the seat on Tuesday. Crear resigned from his seat this month after winning a special election for the Ward 5 seat on Las Vegas City Council.
The 47-year-old Williams said it is an honor to be a voice for students in Nevada.
Williams, who serves as vice president of Engineering Operations for MGM Resorts International's Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, will only fill the remainder of Crear's term, which runs through the end of 2018.
