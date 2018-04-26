Indiana county buying back old jail for use as office space

A county in northwestern Indiana is spending $3.6 million to buy back an old jail for use as office space.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the Porter County Council this week approved the purchase of the building in downtown Valparaiso.
The newspaper says the county plans to save money on office space by moving employees from leased space downtown once renovations at the old jail are complete. As part of the plans for the site, 911 dispatch services also will be moved to the old jail.
The money for the purchase and renovations at the old jail are part of last year's $30 million bond issue for capital projects.
Comments