Former Iowa Supreme Court Justice Jerry Larson dies at 81

Former Iowa Supreme Court Justice Jerry Larson has died at age 81.
The Pauley Jones Funeral Home says Larson died Wednesday morning at a Harlan hospital.
A state news release says Larson served 1978 to 2008, longer than any other justice in the history of Iowa's highest court.
Chief Justice Mark Cady served with Larson for 10 years and says in the news release that Larson "was a great mentor and better friend, with a keen legal mind, a quick wit and a deep love of the law."
The release says Larson was born and raised in Harlan. He received his bachelor's degree and law degree from the University of Iowa.
A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church in Harlan.
Comments