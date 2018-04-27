Alaska Senate votes in favor of native language emergency

The Alaska Senate has voted unanimously to declare a "linguistic emergency" for Alaska Native languages.
The Juneau Empire reports that the vote ends a weeklong debate about whether the resolution should have included the word "emergency."
The resolution will return to the House where it originated, and representatives are expected to agree with a handful of changes made in the Senate.
Independent state Rep. Dan Ortiz of Ketchikan sponsored the resolution in response to a recommendation made by the Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council.
The resolution says that native languages are being lost at a rapid pace because the last remaining fluent speakers are dying of old age.
Comments