Hawaii County mayor flown to Honolulu for chest pains

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim is in stable condition after being flown to Oahu for chest pains.
Kim experienced the pain Thursday morning while exercising at his home. His office says the 78-year-old Kim drove himself to the Hilo Medical Center at about 4:30 a.m. and then was flown to Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.
Kim has had three previous heart attacks and underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2008.
County Managing Director Wil Okabe said Kim "knows the symptoms, and he knows what to do."
Okabe will serve as acting mayor while Kim is on sick leave.
Comments