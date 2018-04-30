Trump floats DMZ as location for North Korea meeting

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he leaves an event to announce that Broadcom is moving its global headquarters to the United States, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The presidential news conference, a time-honored tradition going back generations, appears to be no longer. Instead, the president engages the press in more informal settings that aides say offer reporters far more access, more often, than past administrations. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo