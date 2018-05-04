House chaplain regains job after challenging Ryan

FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo Rev. Patrick Conroy, chaplain of the House of Representatives, delivers an interfaith message on the steps of the Capitol in Washington for the victims of the mass shooting at an LGBT nightclub in Orlando. Conroy, the embattled chaplain of the House of Representatives is seeking to withdraw his resignation in an explosive letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan. Conroy accuses a top Ryan aide of telling him “something like ‘maybe it’s time that we had a Chaplain that wasn’t a Catholic.’” Conroy says he has never “heard a complaint about my ministry” as House chaplain. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo