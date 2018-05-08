51 names being added to Police Officers' Memorial in Albany

The names of dozens of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty are being added to the State of New York Police Officers' Memorial in Albany.
The state Department of Criminal Justice Services says 51 names will join the names of 1,453 officers already inscribed on the memorial located on the Empire State Plaza, near the state Capitol.
Law enforcement members from across the state will be present Tuesday afternoon for the annual Police Officers' Memorial remembrance ceremony.
The 51 officers being added include 48 men and three women. They include six line-of-duty deaths in 2017.
Another 23 died from what law enforcement officials say were ground zero-related illnesses. Another 22 are historical deaths that occurred decades ago, discovered through a New York Police Department research project.
Comments