The Latest: Polls open in North Carolina primary voting

The Latest on primary voting in North Carolina (all times local):
6:40 a.m.
11:35 p.m.
North Carolina voters are choosing their parties' nominees in dozens of legislative and congressional primary races congested with contestants.
More than 35 current General Assembly members and eight congressional incumbents are trying to advance through Tuesday's primary elections.
Sitting members of Congress seeking re-election include House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows and Rep. Patrick McHenry, the chief deputy whip in the House. The most threatened GOP incumbents may be Reps. Robert Pittenger of Charlotte and Walter Jones of Farmville.
A little over 4 percent of the state's 6.9 million registered voters cast ballots before Tuesday through early in-person or traditional absentee voting. Some registrants had no primaries in which to vote because there are no statewide races on Tuesday's ballot.
