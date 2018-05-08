Rhode Island officer facing drunken driving charge

A Rhode Island police officer facing a drunken driving charge has been placed on paid administrative leave.
East Greenwich Police Col. Stephen Brown said Monday that Patrolman Scott Cole is on leave.
The 29-year-old Cole was charged in connection with a crash in West Warwick on April 28.
Police say Cole's vehicle rear-ended an Uber driver's vehicle in the early morning hours. Two of its three occupants were taken to the hospital.
Cole allegedly failed several field sobriety tests and appeared drunk. The arresting officer says Cole told him he had looked down briefly just before the crash and was cooperative during the entire investigative process.
Cole was sworn in as an East Greenwich officer in January 2016. He could not be reached for comment.
