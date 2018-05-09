Things to know: National GOP breathes easy in W.Va.

FILE - In this April 5, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump smiles during a roundtable discussion on tax policy, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., with U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., left, and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Voters in the heart of Trump country are ready to decide the fate of West Virginia Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship, a brash businessman and GOP outsider with a checkered past who is testing the success of President Donald Trump’s playbook in one of the nation’s premiere Senate contests. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo